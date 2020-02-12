Saif Ali Khan Reveals The Time When Taimur Ali Khan Turned A Chef For Him And Kareena

Saif Ali Khan has been basking in success as his back-to-back movies have been receiving rave reviews from the audience. Firstly, Saif left fans smitten with his new avatar in Laal Kaptaan. Soon after that, his role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the bullseye. Saif Ali Khan's recently released film with debutant Alaya F also experienced a warm welcome at the box office. Only recently, while filming for a Youtube video, Saif Ali Khan revealed that his little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan once baked a cake for him and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In a recent fun interaction, while filming for a Youtube video, Saif Ali was questioned about how he deals with son Taimur Ali Khan's popularity and fame. The Jawaani Jaaneman star laughed it off at first and then expressed that he does not understand why everyone is so interested in his kid. Later, while sharing his likes and dislikes, he revealed Kareena Kapoor loves eating Chinese.

Saif Ali Khan then revealed that he too loves to cook and hence Taimur also has taken a keen interest in cooking. He broke the big news by sharing that Taimur Ali Khan once baked a cake for him and Kareena. Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan then also went on to show a picture of Taimur with the cake on his phone and as usual, the little star looked super adorable as he posed with the cake.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's film Jawaani Jaaneman has reportedly amassed a total of ₹25.18 crores till date. As the film entered its second week, Jawaani Jaaneman saw a considerable dip in its Box Office collections, as pointed out by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Check out the recent tweet.

(Image courtesy: House Of Pataudi Instagram)

