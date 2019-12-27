Saif Ali Khan To Share The Screen Space With Ananya Panday For An Upcoming Project?

Saif Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey will soon be sharing the silver screen together, suggest reports. However, no details about the same have been revealed in public. As per reports, it was revealed that Saif Ali Khan and Ananya Panday will be coming together for an Excel Entertainment film.

To partner up for Farhan Akhtar's next

The untitled film by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani is said to be an emotional flick with a lot of thrilling elements. Saif Ali Khan and Ananya have already given a verbal nod for the same and official announcement will be made in a week or two. The shooting will kick in from April 2020 which will be directed by Raees director Rahul Dholakia.

Saif jets off for family vacation

Saif Ali Khan just left for a family vacation with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan to Switzerland. According to reports, it is a family tradition. Every year Saif Ali Khan and Kareena spend their New Years at Swiss Alps. Recently, Saif and Kareena just celebrated the third birthday for their son, Taimur which was a star-studded affair and the birthday party was attended by Karan Johar, Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, and others. Saif also celebrated the spirit of Christmas with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family at Kunal Kapoor's house. They all looked very happy and was all smiles for the camera.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, just came back from Dubai after celebrating her best friend’s birthday. Ananya is still basking on the success of her latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Panday has just signed a Dharma film opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

