Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer Promises A Roller Coaster Ride; Watch Video

Tabu and Saif Ali Khan are all set to reunite for their upcoming movie Jawaani Jaaneman. It will be after two decades that the duo will share screen space together. The makers of the movie have dropped the trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman today.

Jawaani Jaaneman trailer begins with Farida Jalal questioning Saif Ali Khan if he is a gay as he is running away from getting married. The trailer moves forward to the remix of a classic Saif Ali Khan’s song Ole Ole. The major plot twist is the entrance of Alaya in Saif’s life. Alaya claims that Saif is his father. Tabu is seen in a hippie character which is intriguing. Saif Ali Khan’s incredible young avatar is definitely one of the interesting parts to look forward to in the movie.

Watch the Jawaani Jaaneman trailer here:

Jawaani Jaaneman was slated to release in the month of November. However, the release date was postponed because the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman wanted to shoot a promotional song for the movie. Jawaani Jaaneman teaser has created a lot of buzz on the storyline. Fans are excited for this slice of life, comedy film starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

About the film Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is a romantic-comedy. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s- Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Saif Ali Khan’s - Black and Knight Film. Tabu will be playing the role of Alaya F’s mother in the movie. Jawaani Jaaneman is also Alaia F’s debut movie. The movie will be released on January 31, 2020.

