Rakul Preet' 'Yaariyaan' Title Was Initially Registered By Saif Ali Khan; Read Trivia Here

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the finest new-age actors in the industry today. She was last seen in on the big-screen in Marjavaan (2019), alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Rakul Preet has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her acting skills and the people from the industry have accepted her with an open heart.

In 2014, Rakul Preet Singh played the female lead character in Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaariyan. The movie also cast Himansh Kohli and Nicole Faria in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a college student who must win an inter-college competition to save his college from being demolished by property builders. The movie did average at the theatres and managed to make around ₹30 crores worldwide. Here are some lesser-known facts about Yaariyan to know-

Yaariyan lesser-known facts

The title of the movie, Yaariyan, was initially registered by Saif Ali Khan. However, Bhushan Kumar thought it suited their movie’s genre and requested the actor-producer for the title, who graciously obliged.

Before Divya Khosla Kumar started shooting, she had reportedly taken her script to Aamir Khan for his feedback. When he told her that it was a great idea for a movie, she was thrilled.

Reportedly, when Himansh Kohli was a small boy, an astrologer had read his palm and told his parents that he would grow up to become an actor.

Shreyas Pardiwala was approached by the production house on a social networking site. However, he thought that it was a fake message and ignored it initially.

Dev Sharma was working as a trainee assistant on Krrish 3 when he got a call from the production house to meet them for a look test.

While shooting in the cold climate of Darjeeling, the cast suffered frostbites when they had to walk in knee-deep snow at one point of time.

Himansh Kohli had an encounter with a poisonous snake while shooting for a sequence in South Africa. Fortunately, he didn’t get bitten.

Shreyas, who was still studying in college when they were shooting, used to take his books on the set. Sometimes, Nicole Faria helped him with his studies.

Before the shooting began, Divya Khosla Kumar devoted almost an entire year to casting and workshops for her actors.

While several talents in the industry vouch for their ‘Godfathers’, the cast of the film termed their director as their ‘Godmother’ since that’s what she was on the set.

The team also shot a schedule at Lachen, located 13,000 feet above Leh.

Gulshan Grover was like an elder brother to the young cast and allowed them to use his plush hotel room as and when they liked it.

During the making of the movie, the principal actors became such thick friends that they apparently were even considering buying a flat together so that they can spend more time with each other.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has done a special song, Sunny Sunny, for the movie. The producer was not impressed with the original number, so he requested Honey Singh to add some rap to it.

