Saif Ali Khan's Best Romantic Songs That Are Much-loved By Fans

Saif Ali Khan is one of the finest actors in the industry today. He is known for his versatile acting and charming looks. The actor came into this industry in 1993 and hasn’t looked back since. Along with being famous for the blockbuster movies that he has given this industry, Saif is also well-known for the beautiful and romantic love songs he has featured in. Read ahead to know about Saif’s best love songs-

Saif Ali Khan’s best love songs

Wo Ladki Hai Kahan

Wo Ladki Hai Kahan is from the movie Dil Chahta Hai (2001). The song is sung by Shaan, Kavita Krishnamurthy. It features Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Kulkarni.

Kuch To Hua Hai

Kuch To Hua Hai is from the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). The song is sung by Alka Yagnik and Shaan. It features Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta and Shahrukh Khan.

Hey Shona

Hey Shona is from the movie Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). The song is sung by Shaan and Mahalakshmi Iyer. It features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji.

Dil Haara

Dil Haara is from the movie Tashan (2008). The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh. It features Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Chor Bazari

Chor Bazari is from the movie Love Aaj Kal (2009). The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Neeraj Shridhar. It features Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Ajj Din Chadheya

Ajj Din Chadheya is from the movie Love Aaj Kal (2009). The song is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. It features Saif Ali Khan and Giselli Monteiro.

Raabta (Kehte Hai Khuda)

Raabta (Kehte Hai Khuda) is from the movie Agent Vinod (2012). The song is sung by Arijit Singh. It features Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Be Intehaan

Be Intehaan is from the movie Race 2 (2013). The song is sung by Atif Aslam. It features Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Mileya Mileya

Mileya Mileya is from the movie Happy Ending (2014). The song is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj, Jigar Saraiya, and Priya Andrews. It features Saif Ali Khan and Illeana D’Cruz.

