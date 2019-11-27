Salman Khan's Most Popular Romantic Songs That Are Melody To The Ears

Salman Khan is among the top actors in Bollywood today. The actor is known best for the Dabangg roles that he plays. Salman is always appreciated for the excellent acting skills and quirky dance style. Speaking of his movies makes one realize that every movie of Salman’s has a super hit love song. The fan-club of the actor goes crazy on his video songs for two reasons- the dancing style of Salman Khan and of course, because of the lovey-dovey music of the song. Here are Salman Khan’s top romantic songs-

Salman Khan's best romantic songs

Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai

Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai is from the movie Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! (1994). The song features Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in a romantic avatar. This song from Sooraj Barjatya’s movie gave us major relationship goals, back in the days. Sung by SP Balasubramanyam, this song is easily one of Salman’s most melodious romantic songs ever.

Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya

Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya is from the movie Love (1991). The song features Salman Khan and Revathi. The plot of the movie revolves around Prithvi and Maggie who fall in love and decide to get married. However, Maggie's mother objects for the liaison due to Prithvi's past. The song is sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chithra. The song is still one of the most loved romantic songs of Salman Khan.

Chand Chupa Badal Mein

Chand Chupa Badal Mein is from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). The song features Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth. The plot of the movie revolves around Nandini who has to choose between Sameer, the man who taught her to fall in love; and Vanraj, the man from whom she learned how to abide and fulfill the promises of love. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. Just like the movie, the song was also a great hit.

Dil Diyan Gallan

Dil Diyan Gallan is from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The song features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif romancing on a beautiful hill station under the snow. The plot of the movie revolves around a group of Indian and Pakistani nurses who are held hostage in Iraq by a terrorist organization, and a secret agent is drawn out of hiding to rescue them. The song is sung by Atif Aslam and is very soothing to the ears.

Chashni

Chashni is from the movie Bharat (2019). The song features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif singing the love song. The plot of the movie revolves around a family that makes an arduous journey to freedom at a cost, during the cusp of India’s birth as an independent nation. A young boy, Bharat, makes a promise to his Father that he will keep his family together no matter what. The song is sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and is still on the lips of all Salman fans.

