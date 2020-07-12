Saif Ali Khan's Breakthrough Movie 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' Has Interesting Trivia; Read

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's film Main Khiladi Tu Anari was one of the popular films in the 90s. The movie recently completed 25 years. Akshay played the role of an angry young police officer who is seen avenging the death of his brother while Saif's role was of an actor who does not want to be cast as a romantic hero and wants to copy Akshay's personality and stunts in his films. Shilpa Shetty played Akshay's love interest in the movie while Saif was paired with Rageshwari. Read on to know interesting trivia about Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Saif Ali Khan's Main Khiladi Tu Anari trivia

Saif Ali Khan and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar worked together for the second time in Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The actors have also worked together in films like Tashan, Yeh Dillagi, Keemat, Aarzoo, and Tu Chor Main Sipahi.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari was a big hit and the duo of Akshay and Saif was cast in many movies post the success of Main Khiladi Tu Anari, they were last seen together in the movie titled Tashan in 2008.

The movie was a remake of the 1991 Hollywood movie titled The Hard Way featuring Michael J. Fox and James Woods.

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar's voice was dubbed by a dubbing artiste for a few scenes in this movie.

Saif Ali Khan who portrays the character of Deepak Kumar in the film took the same character name again for his 2011 movie Aarakshan.

Raveena Tandon did a cameo for this movie. She was seen in a special appearance for the song called My Adorable Darling.

According to the rumours, Akshay began to date Shilpa Shetty after shooting for this movie.

Akshay Kumar had all hits in the year 1994, with Main Khiladi Tu Anari being his fourth hit of the year after Mohra, Suhaag and Elaan.

Reportedly actor Salman Khan was the chosen for the role of Saif's character but he could not commit to this film as he was already shooting for 4 other films.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the movie

