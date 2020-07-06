Where Is Saif Ali Khan In 'Dil Bechara' Trailer? Here's All You Need To Know About It

The trailer of Dil Bechara released today and is winning hearts on social media. From celebs to fans everybody is reacting positively to it. But a question that popped up is where is Saif Ali Khan in Dil Bechara trailer who is known to be a part of the cast. Here's more on this.

Where is Saif Ali Khan in Dil Bechara trailer?

Saif Ali Khan was reportedly a part of the Dil Bechara cast. However, when the trailer released today, he was missing from the two minutes 43-second video. One might wonder where he is and why is MIA from the Dil Bechara trailer.

The reason for Saif Ali Khan to be missing from the trailer might be that he only has a cameo in the movie. The actor appears for a brief, one or two scenes in the section set in Paris. Although nothing has been officially stated, this seems to be the plausible reason.

Dil Bechara is an official remake of The Fault In Our Stars a novel by John Green. According to reports, Saif Ali Khan will play the brief role of the author Peter Van Houten, whom the lead characters go to visit in Paris. He is a favourite of the girl and her last wish is to meet him. Although the two have high hopes from him, his arrogant and rude behaviour leave them disheartened. In The Fault In Our Stars, the role was essayed by Willem Dafoe.

Watch the trailer of Dil Bechara here:

Dil Bechara's plot revolve around Kizzie and Manny, two people whose love story is anything but usual. Still, they manage to have a whirlwind romance which even takes them to the streets of Paris. But the ominous beginning of the trailer, "Ek Tha Raja, Ek Thi Rani, Dono Mar Gaye Khatam Kahani" spells out to the viewers that the story will have all but a happy ending.

Image credit: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Dil Bechara cast includes Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. The movie also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Javed Jaaferi and others in important roles. Directed by Mukesh Chabra the movie is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Image credit: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram, Saif_alikanofficial Instagram

