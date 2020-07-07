Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Salaam Namaste': Here's Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Salaam Namaste stars Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Siddharth Anand, the film revolves around two young and ambitious people who leave their homes to make their career and life in Melbourne, Australia. As Nikhil and Ambar fall in love with each other, they decide to move in together. However, the duo part their ways as the latter gets pregnant. The story follows their one year of relationship in which they have to live in an awkward commitment due to the tenancy agreement.

Salaam Namaste is the fourth Bollywood collaboration between Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta. The movie, featuring Arshad Warsi, Tania Zaetta, and Jugal Hansraj in supporting roles, became one of the biggest box-office hits of 2005. Moreover, Preity Zinta garnered immense appreciation for her role of Ambar and received numerous nods and accolades for her performance. So, we have mentioned some of the rarely known facts about Salaam Namaste that you must check out. Read on:

Saif Ali Khan's Salaam Namaste trivia

Director Siddharth Anand marks a cameo appearance as the taxi driver at the end of the movie.

Initially, the makers offered the role of Ambar to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan narrates the story and also marks a special appearance as a doctor towards the end of the film.

Earlier, makers considered Aftab Shivdasani for the role of Ron, but Warsi played the character.

Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta's Salaam Namaste is among the first Bollywood movies which revolve around live-in relationships.

Preity Zinta’s then rumoured boyfriend Ness Wadia was in Australia during the shooting of the film. He also appears in the movie. Wadia is the man sitting next to her on the bus towards the end.

Actor Javed Jaffrey received a turning point with this movie. His role was a spoof on Feroz Khan, and he garnered applause for the same.

The ending scene in Salaam Namaste is considered similar to the one at the end of Nine Months.

Maria Goretti, Arshad Warsi’s wife, plays the role of the woman whom Nick meets in the bookshop. The actor’s son Zeke also appears in the movie. They were in Melbourne amid the shooting of the film.

When Saif Ali Khan visits the library, the scene showcases another person reading the book A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson.

