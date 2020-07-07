Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Salaam Namaste': Here's Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Quick links:
Salaam Namaste stars Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Siddharth Anand, the film revolves around two young and ambitious people who leave their homes to make their career and life in Melbourne, Australia. As Nikhil and Ambar fall in love with each other, they decide to move in together. However, the duo part their ways as the latter gets pregnant. The story follows their one year of relationship in which they have to live in an awkward commitment due to the tenancy agreement.
Salaam Namaste is the fourth Bollywood collaboration between Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta. The movie, featuring Arshad Warsi, Tania Zaetta, and Jugal Hansraj in supporting roles, became one of the biggest box-office hits of 2005. Moreover, Preity Zinta garnered immense appreciation for her role of Ambar and received numerous nods and accolades for her performance. So, we have mentioned some of the rarely known facts about Salaam Namaste that you must check out. Read on:
Also read: Amitabh Bachchan And Shatrughan Sinha's 'Kaala Patthar' Movie Trivia
Also read: Did You Know 'Do Anjaane' Was Amitabh Bachchan's First Film With Rekha? Read Trivia
Also read: Making Of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Multi-starrer Hit Film 'Ajnabee': WATCH
Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vs Anushka Sharma: Who Rocked The Classic Red Saree Better?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.