Saif Ali Khan's 'Dil Chahta Hai': Facts And Interesting Trivia About The Film

Dil Chahta Hai is among the most popular movies of all time. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles and tells the story of three friends and their struggles with their relationships. The movie was released in 2001. Did you know that the film won the National Award for best film? It was also the first film directed by Farhan Akhtar. Take a look at the movie's trivia.

This movie marks Aamir Khan's second major hit in a row after his critically acclaimed film Lagaan which was released in 2001.

Farhan Akhtar also offered a primary role to Shah Rukh Khan. But Shah Rukh refused the offer.

Saif Ali Khan refused to do the film but was persuaded by Dimple Kapadia to take the project.

This movie also jump-started Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna’s careers in the film industry.

Certain parts from the film were inspired by Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.

The look and style of the trio from the movie became very popular.

The woman who Akshaye meets at the end resembles Dimple. This was done deliberately.

Dil Chahta Hai finished filming within a period of 108 days and was shot at locations like Sydney, Bombay and Goa.

The lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar and all entire music scheme is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Shiney Ahuja almost played the role of Siddharth.

This is the first movie which is both written and directed by Farhan Akhtar.

This movie has achieved cult status.

The characters in the film are shown to be upper-class with luxurious houses and designer clothes.

In 2016, Akhtar stated that he had plans regarding a sequel.

The music of the film was well-received.

The song Woh Ladki Hai Kahan essentially helped launch Shaan's career, it was also the first hit of his career.

Isha Koppikar was the initial choice for the role of Pooja.

