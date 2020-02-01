'Jawaani Jaaneman' Box Office: Saif Ali Khan & Alaya F's Film Slow-footed On Opening Day

Despite garnering good reviews, Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F has had a disappointing opening at the ticketing counters. The film has reportedly made a total of Rs 3 crores on opening day. However, it started picking up pace in the evening. Tweeting about it, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that it has done 'much better' than several solo releases in the recent past and that it needs to trend better over the weekend to gain a respectable total.

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office

#JawaaniJaaneman does much better than several *solo* #SaifAliKhan movies released in the *recent past*... Biz witnessed an upward trend towards evening shows at metros... Needs to trend well over the weekend for a respectable total... Fri ₹ 3.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2020

The Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been one of the most awaited films of this year. Bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh, the quirky trailer of the film managed to garner a lot of appreciation from the fans. The plot of the film revolves around a bachelor whose life spins around partying and womanizing until his life turns upside down when he meets a young girl who turns out to be his daughter.

The movie unites Saif and Tabu after years; the last time the two shared screen space was in Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Nitin Kakkar directorial has managed to tick the curiosity of the audiences with its interesting trailer and songs.

So emotional!!!! Watched #JawaaniJaaneman with cast crew & family. I've laughed & wept &been filled with a multitude of emotions!!!!

What an amazing feeling to watch my child on the big screen. Her ❤ & commitment to her craft is so apparent. Thank u @jayshewakramani @Pooja_Ent pic.twitter.com/0GzGu4x8mD — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) January 29, 2020

