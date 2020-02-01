Union Budget
'Jawaani Jaaneman' Box Office: Saif Ali Khan & Alaya F's Film Slow-footed On Opening Day

Bollywood News

Despite garnering good reviews, Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F has had a disappointing opening at the ticketing counters

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jawaani Jaaneman

Despite garnering good reviews, Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F has had a disappointing opening at the ticketing counters. The film has reportedly made a total of Rs 3 crores on opening day. However, it started picking up pace in the evening. Tweeting about it, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that it has done 'much better' than several solo releases in the recent past and that it needs to trend better over the weekend to gain a respectable total. 

READ: Alaya F Keeps Her Fingers Crossed As 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Hits The Theatres Today

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office 

The Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been one of the most awaited films of this year. Bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh, the quirky trailer of the film managed to garner a lot of appreciation from the fans. The plot of the film revolves around a bachelor whose life spins around partying and womanizing until his life turns upside down when he meets a young girl who turns out to be his daughter. 

READ:  Saif Ali Khan Did Not Want Sara To Be A Part Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'; Here's Why

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

The movie unites Saif and Tabu after years; the last time the two shared screen space was in Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Nitin Kakkar directorial has managed to tick the curiosity of the audiences with its interesting trailer and songs.

READ:  Alaya F Wants To Hook Up With Ranveer Singh And Not Kartik Aaryan Because Of THIS Reason

READ: Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar's Iconic On-screen Jodi Is Worth Checking Out

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA