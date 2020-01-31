Kabir Bedi Calls Granddaughter Alaya 'a Delight To Watch' In Debut Film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Jawaani Jaaneman has been making noise all over the internet as the film released in theatres on Friday and has some really good reviews coming in from all quarters. Veteran actor Kabir Bedi, who recently attended the preview show of the Nitin Kakkar directorial, is a proud grandfather after watching Alaya F, the debutante in the film that features actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Chunky Panday, Fareeda Jalal, and others. The Main Hoon Na actor showered all his love for his granddaughter Alaya through his micro-blogging account as he shared his happiness and blessings for his granddaughter.

So happy to see ALAYA F, my granddaughter, starring in her first film, “Jawaani Jaaneman”, as daughter of dashing Saif Ali Khan and brilliant Tabu. She plays her heart-warming role beautifully. A delight to watch😁

My blessings for lifelong success.🙏@AlayaF___ #JawaaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/8WdzbsqjuA — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) January 31, 2020

Proud grandfather

Kabir Bedi seemed to be awestruck by his granddaughter Alaya's performance as the onscreen daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan.

The Khoon Bhari Maang actor who recently turned 74 spoke to a leading daily earlier on his birthday about his granddaughter Alaya Furniturewala’s grand Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. Kabir revealed that Alaya F is an unbeatable combination, as the budding actor has prepared herself for her next two movies too.

In fact, Kabir Bedi had been one of the first of Alaya's family members to express his happiness when the first look poster of the film featuring Alaya F as the ‘new star of the decade’ had been unveiled earlier last month. Kabir Bedi confirmed that she is playing the daughter of Saif in the movie.

The veteran actor exulted, “CONGRATULATIONS to Alaya F, my grand-daughter, on her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, with the dashing Saif Ali Khan playing her father, releasing on Jan 31st! Keep the family flag flying, Alaya All my blessings.”

CONGRATULATIONS to Alaya F, my grand-daughter, on her debut film, “Jawaani Jaaneman”, with the dashing Saif Ali Khan playing her father, releasing on Jan 31st!

Keep the family flag flying, Alaya!!! All my blessings.@SaifOnline #JawaaniJaaneman

TAP to see the full poster. pic.twitter.com/0WaeRymtSr — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) January 3, 2020

