Alaya F Keeps Her Fingers Crossed As 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Hits The Theatres Today

Jawaani Jaaneman has been making noise all over the internet as the film released in theatres today, January 31, 2020. And has also received some really good reviews from netizens. And seems like Alaya F has her fingers crossed as the film hits the silver screen and hopes that everyone enjoys the film.

Alaya F recently posted a photo where she is seen posing in a mint green floral co-ord set. The actor looked stunning as completed the look with wavy hair, a pair of heels and minimal makeup. Alaya F posed in three different styles but that’s not it.

The actor’s comment seemed to be that she is a little scared for her first film. Alaya F along with the post wrote that her legs in the picture are not crossed but her fingers definitely are. Alaya F’s comment seemed to be in relation to her film which released today. Check out the post here.

The film, Jaawani Jaaneman also stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. And has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Saif Ali Khan. It looks like Saif's latest release has already impressed movie buffs as many users have been taking to Twitter to share positive reviews of the film.

#JawaaniJaanemanReview 👍 for #JawaaniJaaneman Pure entertaining movie. @AlayaF___ you were so good as a debutant. Long way to go🤗😘 Loved the way #NitinKakkar has captured the bond between a father&daughter. #Tabu 's screen space was lil disappointment. She is a treat to watch. — Mohor Sarkar (@MohorSarkar) January 31, 2020

Pre-interval review: Glad to watch #SaifAliKhan in swag mode. @AlayaF___ is a perfect cast for this film. Its a mixture of comedy & emotion for now. Hoping for the further twist in 2nd half.

@nitinrkakkar @vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @jackkybhagnani #JawaaniJaanemanReview — Sourabh Das (@sourabhdas90) January 31, 2020

Image Courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

