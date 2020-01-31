Union Budget
Alaya F Keeps Her Fingers Crossed As 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Hits The Theatres Today

Bollywood News

Alaya F's recent post has got all the attention as she has her fingers crossed for her film, Jawaani Jaaneman which released on the silver screen today.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
ALAYA F

Jawaani Jaaneman has been making noise all over the internet as the film released in theatres today, January 31, 2020. And has also received some really good reviews from netizens. And seems like Alaya F has her fingers crossed as the film hits the silver screen and hopes that everyone enjoys the film.

Alaya F recently posted a photo where she is seen posing in a mint green floral co-ord set. The actor looked stunning as completed the look with wavy hair, a pair of heels and minimal makeup. Alaya F posed in three different styles but that’s not it.

The actor’s comment seemed to be that she is a little scared for her first film. Alaya F along with the post wrote that her legs in the picture are not crossed but her fingers definitely are. Alaya F’s comment seemed to be in relation to her film which released today. Check out the post here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also read | Kabir Bedi Calls Granddaughter Alaya 'a Delight To Watch' In Debut Film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

The film, Jaawani Jaaneman also stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. And has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Saif Ali Khan. It looks like Saif's latest release has already impressed movie buffs as many users have been taking to Twitter to share positive reviews of the film.

Also read | Alaya F's Stunning Vacation Looks Will Steal Your Heart, See Pictures

 

Also read | Five Reasons Why Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Is A Must Watch

Also read | Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Movie Review: Fans Call It A Complete Laugh Riot

Image Courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
