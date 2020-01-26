Saif Ali Khan's 'Not Mumbai, This Is Andheri' Gaffe Leaves Ekta Kapoor Saying 'Poor Me'

Just when we thought Saif Ali Khan's 'no concept of India until British gave it one' controversy was slowly dying down, the actor is back again in the spotlight for questionable historical-geographical interpretation. In a viral video, Saif Ali Khan is seen interacting with the host who was taking him on 'Bombay Journey', to which he says, "Technically you're calling it Bombay, it's now Mumbai, and this is not even Mumbai, this is Andheri."

Director Sanjay Gupta was among the first ones to react and wrote: "I live in Andheri, I'm no longer a Mumbaikar', followed by Padma Shri awardee Ekta Kapoor who wrote: "So juhu is in mumbai n I work in andheri so technically I travel out of town for work everyday ! Pooor meeee"

“This is not even Mumbai, this is Andheri” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1wzeEkiQ6K — KJ🐣 (@kplusjmoney) January 24, 2020

Forget about history #SaifAliKhan refuses to accept present as well. Nawab gone crazy. — Sareba (@Sareba9) January 25, 2020

Saif Ali Khan was trolled recently when he reportedly claimed that he doesn't think there was an idea of India until the British came along. 'Tanhaji', set in the 17th century, is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Tanhaji played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal empire. Several reviewers pointed out elements of altered history and populist political narrative in the film, which Saif himself admitted to in an interview with a film critic.

Khan's statement, when asked about his stand on the politics of the film: "For some reason I didn’t take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it."

(With PTI inputs)

