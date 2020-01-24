Kangana Ranaut Claims Her Reaction To Saif Ali Khan's 'No Concept Of India' Was Misquoted

Days after Kangana Ranaut reacted to Saif Ali Khan's comments on India's history, the actress has now claimed that she was 'misquoted'. At a press conference held to promote her latest film, Panga, Ranaut was asked about if her reaction to Saif's 'no concept of India before the British' was blown out of proportion.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Recalls Sister Rangoli's Fear, Claims 'outsiders Are Perceived Differently'

Kangana claims to be 'misinterpreted'

Reacting to it, she claimed that she indeed was. She said, "I just put forth my point of view like the way Saif did. But saying that I lashed out at him or I gave him an earful is just pure sensationalism," Kangana said.

For those unaware, Saif Ali Khan in an interview, referring to his super-hit film Tanhaji said, "I don’t think this is history. I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one." He added, "For some reason I didn’t take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it."

READ: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Panga's Director Says There Is A Jaya In Every Household

Meanwhile, the Internet was disappointed with Saif Ali Khan's statement and gave him some history lessons. Some even shared maps of India that existed even before British rule. Many just concluded by saying, "And then this man calls himself a history buff. *facepalm*". [sic]

Bollywood ‘history buff’ #SaifAliKhan claims “there was no concept of ‘India’ until the British came.”



Yeah right. French East India Company was about China & Vasco D’Gama went to Fiji.



Last time he invoked he invoked ‘history’ he named his son ‘Timur’

pic.twitter.com/pyZXERUQy0 — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) January 19, 2020

READ: Saif Ali Khan Royally Schooled For 'no Concept Of India Until The British Came' Absurdity

READ: Saif Ali Khan's Luxurious Car Collection Proves That He Has An Expensive Taste

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.