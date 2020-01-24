Kangana Ranaut Stands By Her Criticism On Saif Ali Khan, Deepika: 'Not Out Of Line'

With Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' with Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone making headlines, the Manikarnika actress in an event clarified her recent marks claiming that what she said was not 'out of line'. At the screening of her latest stint, Ranaut said that she was only putting forth her perception and there was nothing 'outrageous' about it.

Kangana stands by her statement

Asserting that it's high time people stop calling out their expressions as 'outrageous' she said, 'I don't think, I have said anything which is out of line. This is my own perception of the situation and there is nothing outrageous about it every time a girl expresses herself, there are a lot of reactions from the surroundings. I think we have just got to take it easy,”

Just a few days back, the actress made headlines as she reacted to Saif Ali Khan's comment on India's history and identity. He claimed that there was no concept of India until the British came along. Begging to differ, the actress said, “This is not true. If there was no Bharat then what was Mahabharat? That 5,000-year-old text that was written, what was it? What did Ved Vyas write? Some people have just created these narratives that suit them.”

Kangana finally concluded, "Now they say, that the territories should be different and should be split. But the division in three that happened then, people are still suffering from that."

Meanwhile, she also did not agree with Deepika Padukone showing solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) but emphasized that it was her 'democratic right' to support whoever she wants.

