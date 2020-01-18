Saif Ali Khan Says He Prefers The Original 'Love Aaj Kal' Trailer Over The Reboot

Actor Saif Ali Khan was out for a promotional event of his upcoming movie Jawaani Jaaneman. At a media interaction, he said that he did watch the trailer of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film and he wishes her all the best for it. However, he felt that the trailer of his film with the same name was better than the new one.

Saif Ali Khan should be applauded for his honest reaction on his daughter Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming movie’s trailer. He expressed his true emotions even though his daughter is working in the film when he has played the leading role in the original.

There’s no denying the fact that people were rooting for the trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s next film Love Aaj Kal for quite some time now. Sara Ali Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan are sharing the screen space for the first time on the big screen. This was one of the major reasons for the excitement of the film.

The original film Love Aaj Kal released back in 2009 and had a powerful cast of Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Giselli Monteiro, Rishi Kapoor, and Rahul Khanna in lead roles. The film bought the amazing concept of a love story from two different eras.

The movie is still remembered for its amazing dialogues and soundtracks like Aahun Aahun and Twist. Saif Ali Khan’s role is still remembered by many for his stellar performance as Jai even after more than 10 years.

Imtiaz Ali launched the trailer of his film Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles. The trailer has received mixed reactions from the fans. Some have praised the chemistry between the two while others criticised the director for keeping the plot of the movie same to that of his original film. Some took to social media to point out some similarities with Ali’s previous hit Tamasha starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

