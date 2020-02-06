Not Just Saif Ali Khan, But His Son Taimur Too Knows How To Rock Traditional Outfits

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable son Taimur Ali Khan is already quite popular for making headlines for his goofiness. Taimur is among the most popular kids on the block. Ever since he was born, he has been making headlines for his adorable gestures. Even the paparazzi loves Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur's photos and videos get viral across the internet proving that he is no less than a Bollywood star. Taimur has been breaking the internet with his ethnic style as well. The audience and fans are going crazy over it and are comparing his style to his father Saif Ali Khan. Let's take a look at how Taimur Ali Khan nails these ethnic outfits.

Taimur and Kareena left the audience in awe with their traditional avatars. Both of them were seen all glammed up for Armaan Jain’s wedding. Kareena was seen donning a yellow saree and Taimur, looked cute in his blue kurta, white pyjamas and sports shoes.

This one is an old picture when Taimur and his family celebrated Raksha Bandhan. As you can see, Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur are all dressed up in traditional outfits to celebrate the occasion. Taimur Ali Khan, however, looks the cutest in a white kurta.

