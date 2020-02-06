Union Budget
Tiger Shroff Called "one Many Army" By Fans In 'Baaghi 3' Trailer; WATCH

Hollywood News

Tiger Shroff returns in the lead role as Ronnie in the Baaghi franchise's new film Baaghi 3. The trailer of the film is out. Read to know what the audience say

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
tiger shroff

Baaghi 3 is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Ahmed Khan. It stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is the third installment in the Baaghi franchise. The trailer of the film has been released. Read to know what the audience has to say about it.

Baaghi 3 trailer reactions

Watch Baaghi 3 trailer here:

After the success of Baaghi (2016), the film was turned into a franchise with Baaghi 2 (2018) and the makers announced the third film even before the releases of the second. Tiger Shroff plays the lead role as Ronnie in all three films, while Shraddha Kapoor will return to the franchise after the first film. Disha Patani played the leading lady in the second installment. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
