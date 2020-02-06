Tiger Shroff Called "one Many Army" By Fans In 'Baaghi 3' Trailer; WATCH

Baaghi 3 is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Ahmed Khan. It stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is the third installment in the Baaghi franchise. The trailer of the film has been released. Read to know what the audience has to say about it.

Baaghi 3 trailer reactions

The #Baaghi franchise is only getting bigger with every installment... #Baaghi3 promises bigger action, bigger scale and #TigerShroff like never before... #Baaghi3Trailer: https://t.co/EJVXJfnDfv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2020

Baaghi 3 trailer is a RIOT... Will create Havoc at the box office, looks like a clear winner... Tiger shroff on destructive mode...and the best part is the emotional twist, Ek bhai doosre bhai ke liye kuch bhi kar sakta hai #TigerShroff #Baaghi3Trailer 👉https://t.co/XQpWkrIMzJ — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) February 6, 2020

#Baaghi3Trailer is BREATHTAKING . Jaw-dropping Action bonanza which’ll engender mayhem at the box office. @itigershroff single handedly set the bar of action movies in India on nonpareil level .. This one shall zoom past ₹ 200 cr for sure.. @NGEMovies https://t.co/532WfArQ1X — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 6, 2020

#Baaghi3Trailer Just one word Mind-blowing...#BaaghiIsBack Gonna create a storm at box-office, Taking the action scenes of Bollywood to whole new level.. #TigerShroff and #RiteshDesmukh both are outstanding ... pic.twitter.com/pnbQzfuUqy — Shikhar Tiwari #AKM (@itsmeshikhar11) February 6, 2020

#Baaghi3Trailer is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@iTIGERSHROFF doing what he is BEST at! Strong undercurrent of emotions on display, blended with high octane action sequences... Whistles & Claps guaranteed!!! Single Screens will literally go CRAZY! BLOCKBUSTER 🔥@Riteishd @ShraddhaKapoor — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) February 6, 2020

Just watched #Baaghi3Trailer mind blowing trailer 🔥🔥@iTIGERSHROFF Bhai

Goosebumps in every scene 🔥🔥

Solid action pack trailer 💥💯👍

Eagerly waiting..........😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Ex08o9Zapy — Netha (@Nethajimahi) February 6, 2020

Mass hysteria 🔥🔥🔥 what a trailer man !!! @iTIGERSHROFF is one man army when it comes to action. This will take huge huge opening !! Watch outhttps://t.co/rUg1tVwaVw#Baaghi3Trailer — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) February 6, 2020

After the success of Baaghi (2016), the film was turned into a franchise with Baaghi 2 (2018) and the makers announced the third film even before the releases of the second. Tiger Shroff plays the lead role as Ronnie in all three films, while Shraddha Kapoor will return to the franchise after the first film. Disha Patani played the leading lady in the second installment. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

