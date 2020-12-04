Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Posts Throwback Picture From Soha's Wedding

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan stays away from the limelight but never fails to express her love for the family. Saba Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture from her sister Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's wedding. Read on to know more about Nawab of Pataudi's lesser-known sister and her throwback picture.

Saba Ali Khan posts a throwback picture from sister Soha's wedding

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's wedding took place back in 2015 and the couple has been going strong. Soha and Saif's sister Saba posted a picture on Instagram from the wedding. The star-studded picture has everybody from the Pataudi family, including their mother Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, wife Kareena, Soha with Kunal and Saba. The happy picture shows everybody posing with the newly-wed couple. Saif can be seen lying down on Soha and Kunal's lap while the ladies were smiling away. Saba captioned the photo, "Wonderful times !!! #throwback 2015" You can see the post here.

Saba Ali Khan's comments section was filled with comments appreciating the Pataudi family. While one person wrote, "best family", another one dropped in a comment saying how lovely the photograph is and another fan commented calling the family photo beautiful. You can see the comments on Saba's post here.

Saba Ali Khan is the second child of actor Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The Pataudi sibling stays away from the limelight and is a jewellery designer. She did Diploma in Gemology and Design at the Gemological Institute of America. The 44-year-old jewellery designer is single and hasn't been married yet. According to a report by Bollywoodshaadis, after the death of her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 2011, Saba was named as the custodian of the royal trust of Bhopal and takes care of the properties in Bhopal and Saudi Arabia, worth Rs. 1000 crore. While Saif took the Nawab of Pataudi title after their father’s death, Saba chose to be the Chief Trustee of the Bhopal Trust.

Image Credits: Manav.manglani Instagram Account

