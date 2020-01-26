Saif Ali Khan's "This Is Not Mumbai, It Is Andheri" Triggers A Hilarious Debate

Saif Ali Khan has done it again! After 'no concept of India until the British came' went viral, the 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor was seen saying, "This is not even Mumbai, it is Andheri", in a viral video. The actor who was shooting for a show was out with the host on 'Bombay Journey', and correcting him, Saif said, "Technically you're calling it Bombay, it's now Mumbai, and this is not even Mumbai, this is Andheri."

While some called him an 'elitist' for making that statement and questioned his geographical knowledge, a few defended the actor and gave the reasoning behind 'Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban' being different districts of Maharashtra.

Saif Ali Khan's 'Not Mumbai, this is Andheri' gaffe leaves Ekta Kapoor saying 'Poor Me'

Debate

Well, he did use the word "technically", and technically he's correct. And being technically correct is the best kind of correct. — 💫 What's in a name? 💫 (@k0ol1) January 25, 2020

Hahaha history buff. He is lost on Geography too.🤦‍♂️ — Pradeep 🇮🇳 (@MyIndstocks) January 25, 2020

Ye toh Farhan Akhtar ka Javed Akhtar nikla. — Utsav Agarwal (@utsavagarwl) January 24, 2020

People are used to calling both Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban simply mumbai even though they both are different districts of Maharashtra. Listen carefully he started with technically ... — Abhishek Chaudhary (@Abhishek_ch_) January 24, 2020

Actually his history is correct. And for Mumbaikars, Bombay stops at Mahim Causeway. Rest is just suburbs. This is an inside joke only people from Bombay will understand. — TweetInder (@TweetInder) January 25, 2020

Now I am sure you are duffer both in history and geography😂 — Surabhi 😍 (@surabhi_sainy) January 25, 2020

Technically he's right. Even in today's time , majority of Mumbaikars from suburbs say " going to Mumbai " when they plan to go to south Mumbai.

Municipal corporation wise he's obviously wrong where Mumbai is included from Dahisar to Churchgate side. — shakunt joshipura (@sjoshipura) January 25, 2020

Andheri is Mumbai suburban so technically he is right. — केसरी (@Rapchandusss) January 24, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

