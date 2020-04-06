Saif Ali Khan 'worried' about Sharmila Tagore amid lockdown, says her comments are 'scary'

The steps taken by the government in the battle against COVID-19, though important, have been hard for many. The ongoing 21-day lockdown and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plea to the citizens to stay at home to curb the novel coronavirus has made it tough for many to meet their near and dear ones. Like several others, Saif Ali Khan too has not been able to meet Sharmila Tagore and sister Saba, who live in Delhi.

In an interview with a tabloid, Saif shared that he is worried about his mother and sister. He stated that Tagore is suddenly sounding ‘extremely wise’ by making statements like she has had a ‘full life’ and about not having any ‘regrets'. The 'Sacred Games' star shared that it was ‘scary’ to hear such statements from the veteran actor. Saif also revealed that his sister Saba is a bit upset with him, as she believes that Saif and his family knew about the current situation but hid the news from her. He also said that he has not been able to meet his other sister Soha Ali Khan, though they both live in Mumbai, but they talk regularly on call. He termed the current situation of the lockdown like a ‘voyage’ on a 19th century ship, in terms of how one cuts off from everyone and how it was akin to being able to see the land from a distance, but separated from it due to the sea.

Saif also said in the interview that he has been spending time during the self-quarantine by listening to ‘70s music and cooking. The Tanhaji star said that even Sharmila Tagore is pleased with updates about him knowing ‘how to cook.’

Pataudis during lockdown

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared how her ‘boys’ Saif and Taimur enjoyed gardening during the Janta Curfew. The family has pledged contributions to PM-CARES fund and to organisations like UNICEF, Give India and International Association for Human Values to help tide over the COVID-19 crisis.

