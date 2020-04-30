Rishi Kapoor Death: When Film Icon Urged Ranbir's Mumbai City FC To Buy Baba 'Messi'Dev

Legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The versatile actor was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai and was aged 67 at the time of death. The Rishi Kapoor death news sent shock waves around the country as just a day earlier, another veteran actor Irrfan Khan passed away. The news of the Bollywood legend's demise was announced by his brother Randhir Kapoor on Thursday morning.

Rishi Kapoor death: Legendary actor asks son Ranbir Kapoor to sign Baba'Messi'Dev for Mumbai City FC

Rishi Kapoor was well known for his comic timing and was known for jovial and entertaining nature. The Amar Akbar Anthony star frequently made expressed his views on Twitter and had once trolled Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, urging his son Ranbir Kapoor to sign him for Mumbai City FC. Baba Ramdev had participated in a charity match between politicians and film stars and his appearance drew myriad funny reactions from many, including the late actor. Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor is an avid football fan and co-owns the franchise Mumbai City FC along with the City Football Group, which also owns teams such as Manchester City in the English Premier League.

Requesting Ranbir's Mumbai City FC to adopt BabaMessiDev in the team! pic.twitter.com/qW9vN0HTau — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 25, 2016

Rishi Kapoor death: Rishi Kapoor movies

Rishi Kapoor had an illustrious acting career spanning for more than 55 years. He began his career with roles in his father Raj Kapoor's films and played a young version of him in the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. The role got him the National Award for Best Child Artist. Three years later, Rishi Kapoor made his debut as a leading man in Bobby. Other notable Rishi Kapoor movies include Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Laila Majnu, Amar Akbar Anthony, Prem Rog, Rafoo Chakkar, Karz, Agneepath and Mulk. The legendary actor was well regarded for his versatility and also starred with his son Ranbir Kapoor in the 2013 film Besharam.

