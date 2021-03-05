Saina Nehwal Biopic: Shuttler Has Sweet Response To Parineeti's Film's Teaser

Films are set to return to the big screens amid numerous releases on Over-The-Top platforms, and one of the first in the list is Saina. After the poster, makers of the Parineeti Chopra-starrer released its teaser on Thursday and received praises and best wishes from celebrities. Even badminton ace Saina Nehwal, whose life is displayed in the movie, gave a thumps to the teaser and posters on social media.

Parineeti Chopra’s Saina teaser wows celebrities

Saina Nehwal wrote that it made her proud to see her national flag ‘soar high’ as she shared the teaser on Twitter, referring to the scene where Parineeti could be seen wrapping the Indian tricolour on her shoulders.

She is also seen in a younger avatar in the movie during the initial stage of her career. The Olympics bronze medallist was impressed with the ‘mini Saina’ played by Parineeti and also stated that the poster was ‘looking good.’

Woww this is superb ... love the look as mini saina ðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ @ParineetiChopra ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ #SainaMovie ðŸ¸ðŸ¸ pic.twitter.com/VUqTyuVBRr — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 4, 2021

Tennis star Sania Mirza, who netizens had spoken of, mistaking that the makers had mistaken a badminton serve for a tennis one, in the previous poster, was among the celebrities who gave a thumbs up.

Atul Kasbekar was impressed by the logo of the movie, of the letters of the name Saina, in the form of a badminton shuttlecock. Anushka Sharma wished the lead actor ‘good luck.’ Director Mukesh Chhabra too praised the teaser.

The #saina logo is pure brilliance!

My compliments to the graphic design team whoever they are ðŸ‘ðŸ½ðŸ‘ðŸ½@NSaina @ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/BDkovl8jxI — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 4, 2021

The teaser features Parineeti aka Saina sharing how the male child was encouraged, but the girl child confined to domestic duties, before being married off at an early age. Right from her determination to succeed, irrespective of the hurdles or opponents, her equation with family and coach, to earning media spotlight and multiple honours, many other moments of the athlete’s life was also showin in the teaser.

Saina has been written and directed by Amole Gupte. It also stars Manav Kaul, among others. The movie hits the theatres on March 26.

