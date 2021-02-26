'The Girl On The Train' Review: Netizens Praise Parineeti Chopra's 'landmark Performance'

Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train has been one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The film was trending on social media ever since its trailer was released. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is a Hindi remake of Emily Blunt starrer of the same name.

As the movie released today on Netflix, netizens shared their views on social media. A lot of users praised the lead actor Parineeti Chopra’s performance in the movie as Meera. Several others praised The Girl On The Train plot and direction. One of the users called it a 'breakout performance of the year' while another said it was 'movie of the year'.

The Girl On The Train review by netizens

Praising Parineeti’s performance a user wrote, “Done watching #TheGirlOnTheTrain and what a powerpack performance by @ParineetiChopra And the climax was something I never expected. Thank you @ribhudasgupta for making @ParineetiChopra do this movie!”

Another user praised the script and acting and wrote, “Right Script at d Right Time can Literally Create that spark u want! Mira Kapoor Aka @ParineetiChopra I can watch dis film N number of times only just coz of u! U have that vibe of binding Audience to screen n #TheGirlOnTheTrain did justice to that! My heart is filled”.

Here is a look at The Girl On The Train review by netizens —

"Our love was flawed,

But I was the one who got a bad name"



Loved #TheGirlOnTheTrain❤💔#ParineetiChopra gives a landmark performance. The film, though a remake, is quite far from the original, with a very smart & terrific climax.



Rating: 3.5/5🌟🌟🌟⚡

VERY WATCHABLE! #TGOTT pic.twitter.com/N160AwWdpu — . (@Nilzrav) February 26, 2021

#TheGirlOnTheTrain Tops in my Favorite's List 😍@ParineetiChopra You were sooo damn Amazing 👏

KILLEEEDDDDD ITTT😍 pic.twitter.com/kbmYxrNlMF — Taiyaba Qureshi (@Taiyaba_Pari) February 26, 2021

Just watched #TheGirlOnTheTrain and parineeti is so damn amazing in the movie 🔥 the ending , the story ; everything about the movie is so perfect. — akritii (@malhotrasgirl) February 26, 2021

I have goosebumps. I have tears. @ParineetiChopra what a brilliant performance <3 like WOW#TheGirlOnTheTrain — Naman Sondh (@Naman__Kaur) February 26, 2021

Mira kapoor has all my heart 😭💕#TheGirlOnTheTrain @ParineetiChopra — Naman Sondh (@Naman__Kaur) February 26, 2021

Done watching #TheGirlOnTheTrain and omg the climax was something I never expected!

Definitely better than the original movie and what a tremendous performance by @ParineetiChopra

Keep it up girl 💪 https://t.co/HkZbzPfP5M — Parth ᵀᴳᴼᵀᵀ (@pariholicparth) February 26, 2021

#TheGirlOnTheTrain Movie Of the Year ! @ParineetiChopra the girl of the year ❤️✨

and no one can judge ok! — 𝘼𝙔𝘼 🇩🇿 (@AyaParineeti) February 26, 2021

The Girl On The Train plot and cast

The Girl On The Train is a mystery thriller based on British author Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel of the same name, Parineeti Chopra plays the role of an alcoholic who finds herself in the middle of a murder investigation. The Girl On The Train cast also features several talented actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary. The official description of the movie on Netflix reads as, “A troubled divorcee fixates on a seemingly ideal couple from afar until a shocking observation sends her spiralling straight into a knotty murder case.”

Image Credits: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

