Parineeti Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Her Look In New Poster Of 'Saina' | See Picture

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for her much-awaited film Saina, which is a biopic on ace Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. Recently, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his respective Instagram handle to share the recently released poster of the film. Directed by Amole Gupte, the movie also stars actors Paresh Rawal and Manav Kaul alongside Chopra.

In the poster, one can see Parineeti Chopra striking a simple pose and giving some tough looks. She is seen donning a grey t-shirt and opted for a sleek ponytail hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. One can notice the shuttlecocks thrown in front of the actor, while the background shows a clear blue sky with a rising sun. Another shuttlecock also uses the word “Saina” instead of the conventional feathers. The poster also read ‘An incredible story’ along with the quote, “maar doongi”. Take a look at the poster below.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Unveils Teaser Of 'Saina', Fans Are 'super Excited About It'

Meanwhile, the makers also released the teaser of the movie on Tuesday, March 02, 2021. The teaser will take you on a journey through the life of the badminton Champion-from her childhood training to playing for India in international tournaments. At the end of the teaser, Parineeti Chopra can be heard saying, "Saamne koi bhi ho, main toh bas maar dungi".

In the video, one can also hear some intense music playing in the background. As soon as Parineeti Chopra shared the teaser online, fans went on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice as they were impressed with the teaser. The movie helmed by Amole Gupta hits the cinema halls on March 26.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Croons The Song 'Matlabi Yaariyan' As 'The Girl On The Train' Releases

Saina happens to be one of the most anticipated biopic films in the coming months. Parineeti Chopra was chosen to play her role, and the actor had been preparing for her for quite some time. However, a number of film projects, including this one, have been delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the theatres have finally opened, the makers have decided to announce the release date of Saina. The film is set to be released in theatres on March 26, which is barely a month away.

Also read | 'The Girl On The Train' Review: Netizens Praise Parineeti Chopra's 'landmark Performance'

Also read | 'Saina or Sania?', ask netizens as Parineeti Chopra movie's poster gets 'basics' wrong

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.