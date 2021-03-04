Amol Gupte Explains Poster Of 'Saina' After Receiving Comments On Wrong Service

Amol Gupte's film Saina based on Saina Nehwal's life is all set to release on March 26, 2021. The lead actor of the Saina Biopic, Parineeti Chopra recently unveiled the poster and teaser of the film. However, after watching the poster, several netizens said that the poster has been made in the wrong way. Director Amol Gupte took to his Facebook handle to talk about the same and explain why the poster of the Saina biopic isn't incorrect.

Also Read | Saina Nehwal Wishes Anupam Kher On Book Launch, Actor Says 'missed Your Presence'

Amol Gupte on speculations of the digital poster of Saina

Badminton player Saina Nehwal and actor Parineeti Chopra shared the poster of the film. According to netizens, the poster is made incorrectly as in badminton, a service is made by either flying the shuttle in the air of holding it near the racket. However, in the poster, the hand of the girl is trying to reach out the shuttle like in tennis while reaching out to a ball. Several Instagram users commented saying that the poster is good but the graphic designer couldn't differentiate between the two games.

Dear Team, be it a Serve nor a Smash the left hand doesn’t come in such a position in badminton. Probably the creator / designer watched Tennis Footage to be inspired for this First look. Hopefully this is just a one off mistake. — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) March 2, 2021

Badminton ka serve neeche se hota hai. A tennis fan must have made the poster — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2021

Writer and director Amol Gupte wrote a note about the same on his Facebook handle. He wrote that there are too many speculations on the internet where people have written that it looks like a tennis serve and 'Saina is doing a Sania'. However, he added, "If Saina is the flying shuttle, then clearly, the girl’s hand with the National colours wristband is the hand of the Indian Girl Child aspiring to reach Saina’s height." He wrote that the high concept poster is made by Rahul Nanda. He mentioned that it was unfortunate that he had to explain the poster after the reactions of the impatient world. He shared that people do not stop to think before speaking rubbish. Take a look at Amol Gupte's Facebook note.

Image source: Amol Gupte's Facebook

Also Read | Swiss Open Badminton Live Stream: How To Watch BWF Tournament Live, Schedule & Prize Money

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's 'Saina' Poster Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens, Check Here

More about Parineeti Chopra's film Saina

Saina is a biographical sports film that will revolve around the life of Saina Nehwal. The film also features Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand and Paresh Rawal as Harvir Singh Nehwal. Parineeti had begun training herself in badminton in June 2019. She also practised the stances of Saina Nehwal.

Also Read | Swiss Open Badminton Live Stream: How To Watch PV Sindhu And Kidambi Srikanth In Action?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.