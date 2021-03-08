Last Updated:

'Saina' Trailer: Parineeti Chopra's Powerful Performance Leave Fans Emotional & Inspired

Makers released 'Saina' trailer starring Parineeti Chopra on Monday. Celebrating the woman of passion & perseverance, the trailer sure left fans with goosebumps

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Saina

On International Women's Day, makers released the Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina trailer. The film features the story of Saina Nehwal, a former world no. 1 professional badminton player. 

Celebrating the woman of passion and perseverance, the trailer sure left goosebumps. Netizens were overwhelmed seeing the raw energy and powerful performance of Parineeti Chopra. "Such a terrific trailer it is...@ParineetiChopra has killed it with her performance," one user wrote on Twitter.

The movie also features Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Malik, and Shubrajyoti Bharat. Backed by T-Series, Saina is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26.

NETIZENS REACT 

COMMENT