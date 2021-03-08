'Saina' Trailer: Parineeti Chopra's Powerful Performance Leave Fans Emotional & Inspired

On International Women's Day, makers released the Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina trailer. The film features the story of Saina Nehwal, a former world no. 1 professional badminton player.

Celebrating the woman of passion and perseverance, the trailer sure left goosebumps. Netizens were overwhelmed seeing the raw energy and powerful performance of Parineeti Chopra. "Such a terrific trailer it is...@ParineetiChopra has killed it with her performance," one user wrote on Twitter.

The movie also features Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Malik, and Shubrajyoti Bharat. Backed by T-Series, Saina is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26.

NETIZENS REACT

Just watched the trailer if saina... superb trailer. goosebumps and tears at the same time. looking forward to watch this one. @NSaina @ParineetiChopra congratulations and good luck 🙌 — Sagar Kumar Bal (@IamSagarBal11) March 8, 2021

Saw the trailer of #SAINA .Literal goosebumps! @AmaalMallik The moment #Parinda starts playing, it feels like getting up & start working towards your goal! When these two lines have so much effect, don't how the whole song is going to affect our hearts & brains! @ShivaniPatel23 — Ankitta Naarraain (@narain_ankita1) March 8, 2021

@ParineetiChopra just watched trailer of your movie @NSaina it's awesome!❤️❤️❤️it . Hope it will be a successful inspiring story and it will definitely inspire us ❤️❤️❤️

Best of luck to team Saina Nehwal@TSeries#sainatrailer #samnewalekomardena — ARPAN CHATTERJEE (@ARPANVOCALIST) March 8, 2021

#SAINA trailer is a slap who say @ParineetiChopra did not justice #SainaNehwal character best performance by Parineeti she's fire mood first #TheGirlOnTheTrain and now this — Shiva chaudhary (@Shivach86759167) March 8, 2021

