Saiyami Kher Shares Picture From Her Utopia Farmstay, Writes Motivational Quote In Caption

On December 15, 2020, Mirzya fame Saiyami Kher took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself. She can be seen wearing a white coloured shirt and torn jeans. Her hair is styled in curls and was kept loose. The place tagged in the picture is Utopia Farmstay in Nashik, Maharashtra. She wrote a motivational caption in the post.

Saiyami Kher's motivational caption

In the picture, Saiyami can be seen wearing no make-up as she flaunted her natural look. In the caption, Saiyami wrote, “The one who falls and gets up is much stronger than the one who never fell”. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan wrote, “Naturally the prettiest” with a red heart. Another one commented, “Hiii. Beautiful face” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. A user commented, “Well said” while another one wrote, “Very True” with OK gesture emoticon.

Saiyami Kher debuted in Bollywood with her flick Mirzya, alongside Harvardhan Kapoor in the year 2016. The movie was didn’t do well in the box-office. Thus, due to her failure in Bollywood, the actor shifted her focus towards the hospitality industry. She launched a farm stay in her hometown, Nashik. Saiyami invested in a property and turned it into an eco-resort. She named the resort as Utopia Farmstay. According to the Mid-day, the property comprises ten cottages and they are decorated with tribal artwork. The cosy property gives a feeling of an actual rural home in the state.

A week ago, Saiyami shared a teaser of her upcoming anthology of five short movies titled Unpaused on Amazon Prime Video. In the caption, she wrote, “Unpaused. What’s love and life without a few hiccups? ‘#UnpausedOnPrime, Dec 18”. Many fans showed their excitement in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Waiting waiting waiting… Seems to b a superb watch”. Another one complimented her beauty and wrote, “U r looking Absolutely Gorgeous. U r 5k 10k Run. Workout in the film… looking forward for your acting”. A user commented, “nice promo intrigued will check it out”.

Unpaused is an anthology of five short films which is directed by Ankkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Raj & DK, Nitya Mehra and Avinash Arunto. The film stars Gulshan Deviah, Saiyami Kher, Richha Chadha, Ishwak Singh, Sumit Vyas, Lilette Dubey, Abhishek Banerjee, Geetika Vaidya and Shadul Bharadwaj.

Image Source: Saiyami Kher Instagram

