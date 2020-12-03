Saiyami Kher Planning To Collaborate With Raj And DK For An Upcoming Project? Read Details

Saiyami Kher may join hands with filmmakers Raj and DK in an upcoming project. After having delivered terrific performances back to back this year, Saiyami has become one of most sought out actors in the industry. Fans of the actor would be intrigued to see what the actor has in her kitty for them.

Saiyami Kher to join hands with Raj and DK: Reports

A report in Mid-Day suggests that actor Saiyami Kher has been roped in for an upcoming project of director duo, Raj and DK. The media portal reported that a source revealed to them that Saiyami caught their attention earlier this year. Reportedly, the director duo found her performances incredible earlier this year.

According to the media portal, the actor has even finished shooting for the project with the director duo a month back. At the moment the upcoming project is under the wraps and not much information is out about the project. However, speculations are that the character Saiyami would be portraying is an interesting character.

The report further suggests that the character that Saiyami would be portraying would be a completely different character than what she has played on screen before. The media portal also reported that speculations are that Raj and DK had roped in Shahid Kapoor for one of their projects. At the moment, it is unclear at the moment whether Shahid and Siayami would be sharing the screen or not.

Saiyami took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture giving a life update to her fans. The actor had given a sneak peek of her upcoming project and had hinted that it was for her upcoming project. She wrote in the caption, "Some exciting new work coming soon" and had tagged Raj and DK in the story as well, check out the picture below.

Saiyami Kher's movies

Saiyami started her carer in the entertainment industry with the Telugu film Rey which released in the year 2015. She debuted in Bollywood when she portrayed the role of Suchitra in the film Mirzya. She was cast opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead role. The actor, however, got rave reviews when she made her digital debut in Anurag Kashyap film, Choked in the year 2020. She went on to appear in Special OPS and Breathe: Into the Shadows. Saiyami received positive reviews for all her performances this year.

