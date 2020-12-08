Ishaan Khatter Shares Glimpse Of 'Phone Bhoot' Preparations, Captions It 'studying MBC'

Ishaan Khatter who will be seen next in Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif has started preparations for the same. The Dhadak actor shared a picture from his script rehearsal sessions on Instagram and wrote about his studies for MBC which meant Masters in Bhoot Capturing.

Ishaan Khatter shows Phone Bhoot prep

The actor showed a glimpse of the script of the film where he can be seen rehearsing his lines and preparing for his role. His co-actor Siddhant was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “Ohhh yeahhh.” Several other fans of Ishaan were quick enough to express their excitement of seeing him back on the screen with yet another interesting film.

One of the users wrote, “My excitement level has reached to peak now.” Another user wrote, “can’t wait for another photo of the trio.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Can't wait for the film,” while another die-heart fan of the film wrote, “excitement level infinity.”

Some time back, Katrina Kaif while announcing the new project shared some BTS pictures while shooting for the poster of the film. Taking to social media, they all shared a super fun image, looking dapper in their tux. The official announcement by Katrina read, "The one-stop-shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021."

After making the announcement, Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan also shared a BTS video from the sets of Phone Bhoot and shows the trio goofing around the set and posing for the camera. The video also had bloopers as they played around with props. In one frame, Katrina can be heard asking 'even I want a prop'. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani can be seen replying to Katrina, "You have these two props na," pointing towards Ishaan and Siddhant.

Sharing the video, Katrina captioned it, "One fine day- BTS." Whereas Siddhant called it "more like ‘boo-pers’" and Ishaan called it "The making of a Bhootiful shot." Phone Bhoot is helmed by Gurmeet Singh, who has previously been associated with Amazon Prime's hit series Mirzapur. Meanwhile, apart from Phone Bhoot, the actor will next be seen in the film Pippa which is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

(Image credit: Ishaan Khatter/ Instagram)

