Sajid Recalls How He Felt Wajid's 'presence' While Narrating Track To Salman; Read Here

Music composer Wajid of Sajid Wajid fame had passed away on June 1, 2020. His unfortunate demise was a huge loss for the music industry. Recently his brother, Sajid Khan opened up in an interview on the void his brother has left behind and how he can still feel his presence with him.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s 'Radhe' Was Wajid Khan’s Last Project; Movie Has Two Songs By Sajid-Wajid

Sajid Khan on missing his late brother Wajid

Speaking in a video interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Sajid said that he remembers Wajid all the time while driving or while listening to the radio. He added how he has several pictures of his brother at his home which adds to his memory. The composer went on to say that when he realized that his brother is no longer with him, he started getting frightened and had to calm himself down by saying, 'feel your brother.' The Mashallah composer said that he often used to stand at his gallery with his hands outstretched and would ask his brother to hug him.

Also Read: Wajid Khan's Demise: Wife, Kids Attend Last Rites, Brother Sajid Khan Breaks Down

Sajid Khan narrates his experience with Salman Khan

He revealed that his brother was a much better singer than him. He added that whenever they used to describe a track to someone, it was his late brother who used to croon it while he used to give the percussions and the compositions of the song. The composer said that now he is left alone and that now, he has to do both the singing and the percussion part of the song.

Sajid then narrated a recent experience when he was describing a song to Salman Khan. The Awara composer further added that while the process, both he and Salman realized that Wajid has left a huge void. Sajid said that while narrating the song to Salman and others, he felt Wajid coming and sitting on an empty chair beside him. He could also feel Wajid smiling at him.

Also Read: Dabangg 3's Munna Badnaam Hua Was In Fact Salman Khan's Brainchild", Says Sajid

Sajid revealed that he tried to control himself from feeling that way but he felt a strong presence of his late brother beside him. The composer said that he soon got teary-eyed and revealed to the Dabangg actor that he can feel his brother's presence with him. Sajid added how Salman also started walking a few steps behind him and broke down too, after looking up at the sky. On, the work front, Sajid Wajid was together working on Salman's upcoming film Radhe.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.