Wajid Khan's demise: Wife, kids attend last rites, brother Sajid Khan breaks down

Wajid Khan’s untimely demise early on Monday saddened his fans, family and celebrities of the film industry. Amid tributes poured in for the singer-music composer across the country and even abroad, his last rites were performed in Mumbai. His family members and some celebrities from the film industry were present during the Dabangg artists’ last rites.

Wajid’s wife, son and daughter were snapped on their arrival at the cemetry in Mumbai’s Versova. Wearing masks and dressed in white, the trio greeted the paparazzi with folded hands.

Earlier, Wajid’s brother and music composing partner Sajid was also spotted. He was seen getting emotional at the venue.

Here are the pictures

Earlier, visuals of Wajid's mortal remains arriving in an ambulance at the venue were shared on media persons' handles.

Sajid was quoted as saying by PTI that Wajid died of a cardiac arrest. He confirmed that his brother had tested positive for COVID-19. As per a statement by singer-music composer Salim Merchant, Wajid had been on ventilator for four days due to kidney-related ailments, for which he had also undergone a surgery.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and many other stars mourned his loss and paid their last respects. Even Salman Khan, who had given him and Sajid their break in 1998, after which the duo delivered multiple hits for the actor, tweeted a message for Wajid.

