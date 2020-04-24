Sajid Nadiadwala Still Has Divya Bharti's Last Touched Perfume, Reveals Wife Warda

Before tying the knot to Warda Nadiadwala, Sajid Nadiadwala was married to actor Divya Bharti, who predominantly worked in Bollywood and Tollywood. However, Bharti passed away in an accident at the age of 27 on April 5, 1993. Later, almost 7 years after her death, Sajid Nadiadwala got hitched to Warda Nadiadwala in 2000. However, in a live chat session with an online portal, Warda revealed that memories of Divya Bharti still continue to be a part of her family.

Sajid Nadiadwala still has Divya Bharti's last touched perfume and hair products

Warda Nadiadwala was recently interviewed by an online portal wherein she spoke about Sajid's former wife Divya Bharti's presence lingering in her family till date. During her interaction, Warda revealed that Bharti is still a part of her family and her father and brother share an extremely affectionate bond with Sajid. Elaborating more, Warda added that till date, Bharti's brother and father mark their presence in all of their family functions. Recently, Warda Nadiadwala took to her Twitter handle to reveal that her husband still has Divya Bharti's last touched perfume, hair products and a few more items.

Sajid still has her last touched Perfume, hair products, few more Items ....... she was part for his Debut film (KICK) Saat samundar.... https://t.co/hrf7tePuLl — Warda S Nadiadwala 🐎 (@WardaNadiadwala) April 23, 2020

Warda also revealed that Sajid insisted that Bharti's iconic track titled 'Saat Samundar Par' should be a part of his directorial debut Kick, starring Salman Khan. Furthermore, she also shared that her children referred to Bharti as 'Badi Mummy' whenever they watched her films. When asked about her favourite movie of Divya Bharti, Warda stated that it is Deewana.

