Sajid Nadiadwala Gives Bonuses To 400 Employees Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused a strain on the lives of many people. Various industries across the globe have witnessed a lockdown, the film industry being one of them. Several releases and production of films have now been halted and delayed indefinitely given the situation and daily wage workers and crew members who work on films are reportedly experiencing a financial turmoil. Now, as various celebrities and influential people are making efforts to show support amid the coronavirus pandemic, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has pledged to provide bonus amounts to 400 employees.

Sajid Nadiadwala provides support

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment had previously pledged to donate money to PM Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Now it is revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala also wished for his 400 employees to be able to do their bit and show support. Thus, the producer announced that he will be providing bonuses to each and every employee of his production house, including daily wage workers.

Many employees of the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment have now shared the receipts of their donations made towards the PM Cares Fund. Employees also thanked Sajid Nadiadwala for showing his heartfelt support towards the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Check out their heartfelt thank you notes below -

A leader with words & deeds! ♥️ No one like him, no one better than him 💯 Thank you #SajidNadiadwala Sir for empowering so many of us with an extra amount to donate to the country. You are the Best Boss, Guide, Mentor to me & everyone who know you🤗@NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/eP894WugCR — Priyal Gala (@priyalgala) April 7, 2020

This is what responsibility feels like ! Just did my bit and contributed towards the nation's relief funds. Thank you Sajid sir for motivating and giving us that extra amount to add to the contribution.

Thank-you So Much BOSS #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/ngqvAFHHya — Hasan tamboli (@hasantambolihs) April 6, 2020

