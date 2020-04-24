Wardha Nadiadwala Says Memories Of Divya Bharti Continue To Be A Part Of Her Family’s Life

Wardha Nadiadwala is the second wife of producer Sajid Nadiadwala who was earlier married to Divya Bharati. Actor Divya Bharati passed away in an accident 27 years ago, at a tender age of 19. Wardha Nadiadwala opened up to a media portal in a live chat session and revealed how memories of Divya continue to be a part of her family’s life. She also revealed how close Divya Bharti’s family is to her family.

Wardha Nadiadwala explains the bond her family shares with Divya Bharti's family

Wardha Nadiadwala told the media portal that her family is still very close to Divya Bharti’s father and brother Kunal. In fact, Wardha’s kids regard Divya Bharti as ‘Badi mummy’ and watch her movies and other works. Praising Divya Bharti as a person and her works, Wardha revealed that her family has kept all the memories alive.

She went on and explained Sajid’s bond with Divya Bharti’s family and said that he is like a son to Divya’s father and has a brotherly bond with Kunal, who is the brother in law of Sajid. Wardha Nadiadwala added to her comments in the live session that both the families are together in each celebration. The families speak to each other on birthdays and anniversaries.

Wardha Sajidwala, on the live session with a media portal, talked about how she gets trolled and compared to her husband’s former wife regularly. On that subject, she said that she has never tried to take Divya’s place in the family. Wardha further said that she created her own space and place in everyone’s hearts and respects the place Divya Bharti had in everyone’s life. Wardha Sajidwala told the media portal that she is told sometimes by people that 'Divya Bharati was a very nice lady', to them she sends out a message that of course Divya was a terrific woman and they all love her.

Image Credits: Wardha Nadiadwala Instagram

