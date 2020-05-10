Salman, Ajay, Katrina, Varun Change Their Display Picture To Maharashtra Police Logo

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, and many more on Sunday changed their display pictures to Maharashtra Police logo. Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister of Maharashtra took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens thro' calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war on Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour."

Minutes later Bollywood celebrities changed their DP on their social media handles to show solidarity towards the Mumbai Police for working 24*7 amidst a global pandemic.

Our warriors, our protectors ... words fall short to say how thankful we are to you. Deeply indebted... कोटि कोटि आभार #MaharashtraPolice https://t.co/GeDnNzHBwa — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 10, 2020

We are proud of our Maharashtra Police.. we stand in solidarity with them. गर्व आणि अभिमान आहे आम्हाला तुमचा... तुम्ही आहात म्हणून आम्ही आहोत. https://t.co/Xhp5nFf5ki — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) May 9, 2020

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had also donated Rs 3 crore to the Brihammumbai Municipal Corporation to acquire personal protective equipment (PPEs). The actor had also donated Rs 2 crore for the welfare fund for the Mumbai Police personnel. Numerous other stars have also been contributing, be it by providing daily essentials to the needy, or helping the daily wage workers.

I salute @MumbaiPolice headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mgJyxCdbOP pic.twitter.com/nDymEdeEtT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 27, 2020

