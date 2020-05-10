Last Updated:

Salman, Ajay, Katrina, Varun Change Their Display Picture To Maharashtra Police Logo

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, and many more on Sunday changed their display pictures to Maharashtra Police logo. Read

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, and many more on Sunday changed their display pictures to Maharashtra Police logo. Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister of Maharashtra took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens thro' calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war on Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour."

Minutes later Bollywood celebrities changed their DP on their social media handles to show solidarity towards the Mumbai Police for working 24*7 amidst a global pandemic.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had also donated Rs 3 crore to the Brihammumbai Municipal Corporation to acquire personal protective equipment (PPEs). The actor had also donated Rs 2 crore for the welfare fund for the Mumbai Police personnel. Numerous other stars have also been contributing, be it by providing daily essentials to the needy, or helping the daily wage workers.

