Salman Khan Gearing Up For 'Tiger' 3, Will Ali Abbas Zafar Not Be A Part Of The Franchise?

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger franchises have proved to be blockbuster hits at the box office. Fans have some reason to be overjoyed now as the megastar will soon be back with the third instalment of the film. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He will reportedly start shooting for the film which will be titled as Tiger 3 after his another release, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will be releasing next year. According to media reports, Salman was also supposed to work on the film Kick 2.

Katrina Kaif will be reprising her role for the film

Reportedly, the film has got postponed as the script has still not shaped up by the makers. But Salman bringing back the third instalment of the movie will inevitably come across as a huge treat for fans. According to media sources, Aditya Chopra has already finalised the plot for the film and now only the script needs to be curated.

The film will take the plot ahead right where Tiger Zinda Hai concluded. Reportedly, this instalment will be the last movie of the franchise and will be shot on an extensive scale. Katrina Kaif who essays the role of an ISI agent and Tiger's love interest will once again reprise her role for the movie.

Ali Abbas Zafar will not be directing the film

But what can come across as a huge surprise for the fans is that Ali Abbas Zafar who directed the previous films, will not be directing the third instalment of the franchise. Reportedly, Ali has decided to opt-out of the movie as he will be busy working on his ambitious Mr India trilogy from November. Thus, the makers are currently on a lookout for a suitable director. According to media reports, the makers are considering Kabir Khan to don the director's cap as he had directed the movie, Ek Tha Tiger. However, Kabir has not given a nod for the movie yet.

