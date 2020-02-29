Is Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Slated To Be Another Eid Blockbuster? Find Out Here

Salman Khan’s Radhe is all set to release on Eid 2020. Yash Raj Films confirmed this news through a post on their official Instagram handle. This official confirmation also comes with a new poster for Radhe. Take a look at some other details regarding Salman Khan’s Radhe.

Salman Khan’s Radhe slated to release on Eid 2020

Salman Khan is one of the most sought after action stars in Bollywood. The Wanted actor has produced and starred in several action films over the years. Now, Salman Khan is all set to entertain his fans with his next action film Radhe.

Also read | THESE Salman Khan Movies Received More Than 7 Ratings On IMDb

A couple of hours ago, Yash Raj Films finally announced the release date of Radhe. The film stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani in lead roles. Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri, and Sohail Khan are set to co-produce the film with Yash Raj Films.

Yash Raj Films announced Radhe’s release date through their official Instagram handle. The post stated, “#Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in cinemas, Eid 2020!” Take a look at the post here.

Radhe will not be Salman Khan’s first movie to release on Eid. Many of Salman Khan’s movies have released on Eid. Salman Khan and Prabhudeva’s Wanted was their first film together. The film released on Eid 2009 and turned out to be a blockbuster. Likewise, Dabangg (2010), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and Sultan (2016) were all released on Eid.

Also read | 5 Salman Khan Movies From The 90s That Are A Must Watch

Moving on to Radhe’s cast, Salman Khan and the movie's leading lady Disha Patani had earlier worked together in the dance song Slow Motion for the film Bharat. The film also stars Highway actor Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. According to reports, Pulkit Samrat, Gautam Gulati, and singer Arjun Kanungo are also part of Radhe’s star cast.

(Picture credit: Salman Khan Films Instagram)

Also read | Disha Patani Is Grateful To Fans For Loving Her Character In 'Malang'

Also read | Disha Patani Denies Being Offered 'Ek Villain 2' With Aditya Roy Kapur

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.