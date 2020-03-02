When Salman Khan Shared The Screen With Other Biggies But Shone Through

It is a known fact that Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. There are several super-hit films in which he has played the role of a lead actor. But, he has also appeared in multi-starrer movies with other Bollywood biggies and made his mark with his performance. Read to know about a few of the films in which Salman had less screen time but outshined the others.

Salman Khan with other big stars in movies

Saajan

Released in 1991, Saajan stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan along with others. Directed by Lawrence D’Souza, it is a romantic drama film. A poet (Sanjay Dutt) and his best friend (Salman Khan) fall in love with the same woman (Madhuri Dixit). Sanjay ends up with Madhuri as Salman sacrifices his love.

Bandhan

Bandhan is an action drama film released in 1998. It stars Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Rambha and Ashwini Bhave with others. The Dabangg actor was seen as an obedient brother-in-law of Jackie and follows everything he says. His innocent act won many hearts.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Salman Khan’s cameo in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is among the most popular ones. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles with Rani Mukerji in a supporting role. Salman as Aman Mehra appears at the end of the movie but made his mark with the small screen time.

Baghban

Considered as one of the best family drama films in Bollywood is Baghban. The movie stars Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in lead along with Salman Khan and others. Salman Khan as Alok Raj Malhotra, adopted son of Raj (Amitabh Bachchan) and Pooja (Hema Malini), is considered as an inspiration by many parents.

Heroes

Released in 2008, Heroes stars Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, Sohail Khan, Vatsal Sheth and Dino Morea. The film shows stories of different Indian soldiers. Among them, Salman and Preity's tale was a standout and their chemistry was praised by many.

London Dreams

London Dreams is a musical drama film starring Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan in the lead along with Asin and others. The story revolves around two childhood friends Arjun and Munnu who find a way to get from a small village in India to Wembley as rock stars, having overcome their personalities. Salman's kind and friendly act as Mannu wooed many, however, the movie did not perform well at the box office.

