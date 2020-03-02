Salman Khan’s Films That You May Not Know Are Highly Rated On IMDb

Over the years, Salman Khan has established himself as one of the most irreplaceable stars in Bollywood. He started his journey with J.K. Bihari’s Biwi Ho To Aisi and since then there has been no looking back. Salman Khan has been a part of several hit films until now including the Dabangg franchise, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, etc. Here is a list of Salman Khan’s films that you never knew were rated so highly on IMDb.

Salman Khan’s films that have been highly rated on IMDB

1. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan followed the story of an Indian man who tries to reunite a young girl with her family back in Pakistan. The film won over the hearts of the audience and critics, all thanks to Khan’s portrayal of a pure-hearted Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi. The film won several awards, including the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film has a rating of 8 on IMDb.

2. Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! (1994)

Salman Khan starred in this Sooraj Barjatya directorial opposite Madhuri Dixit. The film was rated 7.5 on IMDB and is loved by fans even today. The film went on to become of the highest-grossing Bollywood films and is considered a cult classic. The songs from the film are a part of wedding festivities even today.

3. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of the most classic romance films in Bollywood till date. The film starred Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan in lead roles. The film, rated 7.5 on IMDb, is a fan favourite even today. It has received several accolades from critics as well and was even screened at the 1999 International Film Festival of India.

4. Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

Salman Khan gained his breakthrough role in Maine Pyar Kiya. The film also marked the debut of Bhagyashree in Bollywood. The film received huge appreciation from the audience and even went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the 1980s. The cast and crew of Maine Pyar Kiya even won several awards for their role in the film that year. The film has been rated 7.3 on IMDb.

5. Tere Naam (2003)

Tere Naam is considered to be one of the best performances of Salman Khan till date. The film traced the story of a man who hopelessly falls in love with a woman but upon being separated ends up in a mental asylum. Rated 7.1 on IMDb, the film won several awards that year. A sequel to Tere Naam is reportedly in the pipeline.

