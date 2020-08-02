When Salman Khan Got Into A ‘flirty’ Banter With Elli Avram On 'Bigg Boss'

Salman Khan has been touted to be one of the most entertaining hosts of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. He is also known for his fun rapport with the contestants of the show, every season. But it is not a hidden fact that actor Elli Avram, who had come as a contestant in Bigg Boss 7, had gone on to share a special camaraderie with him.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Fam-jam To Ayushmann's Game Time, A Look At How Celebs Spent Their Weekend

Salman Khan flirted with Elli Avram in Bigg Boss

Salman was known to unleash his flirtatious side in front of Elli during all the weekend episodes of the show. In one of the episodes, the host reportedly also called the Malang actor to be 'pretty.' Salman also took everyone by surprise when he also declared that Elli had an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actor and his rumored ex-ladylove Katrina Kaif. According to media reports, the Dabangg actor also had a marriage proposal for Elli jokingly while their stint during Bigg Boss 7.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Onscreen Chemistry Was Better With Bhagyashree Or Raveena Tandon?

Elli Avram on Salman Khan's marriage proposal

The Mickey Virus actor had also got candid in an earlier interview with a portal regarding the same. She had said that she did not take the megastar's marriage proposal seriously and it was just made in a fun banter. Even after Bigg Boss, Elli and Salman continued to share a close bond that did not go unnoticed from the media glare. Elli was also spotted at some family gatherings at the Ek Tha Tiger's residence.

She was seen in the comedy flick Freaky Ali opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the movie was produced by Salman Khan. The actor had a brief stint in Kapil Sharma's show wherein Salman had once again got flirtatious with her when he came as a guest on the show. This had also given rise to some linkup rumors surrounding the two.

Also Read: Salman Khan Shares "cutest" Picture With His Nephews Nirvaan, Ahil And Niece Ayat

But Elli, in an old interview, with a daily had addressed the same. She had revealed that these rumors did not bother her. She had further said that she does not give any reaction to these rumors and articles. The actor also revealed that she chose not to react to these rumors as it would have given rise to more such rumors and news. But the State vs Nanavati actor had credited Salman for giving her the required guidance and advice for her to establish a place for herself in the industry.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.