Salman Khan's Onscreen Chemistry Was Better With Bhagyashree Or Raveena Tandon?

Salman Khan is one Bollywood superstar who has shared screen space with the most popular divas of Hindi Cinema for decades now. From Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Bhagyashree, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinh, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the actor has worked with all. However, with two female superstars, Khan has given some unforgettable movies and they are none other than Bhagrashree and Raveena Tandon.

Focussing on Salman Khan's onscreen-chemistry with Bhagyashree and Raveena, let's take a look at with whom Salman looks better on the silver screen out of these two absolute stunners. Based on some facts, one can figure out which screen Jodi impressed the audience more. Here is some factual information to know with whom Salman Khan looks better on screen?

Salman Khan Looks Better With Bhagyashree Or Raveena Tandon?

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree

The screen pairing of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree is counted amongst the most iconic ones in Bollywood. The dynamic duo starred in the classic Sooraj Barjatya's directorial venture titled Maine Pyaar Kiya. Released in the year 1989, the romantic drama is nothing short of an encyclopedia of romance which was presented in the most adorable fashion by the director. Bhagyashree and Salman both became overnight superstar post the release of Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Made on a budget of ₹ 20 million the movie did a ground-breaking business of ₹280 million at the box-office and, broke numerous records. With an excellent rating of 7.3/10 on IMDb and 80% Google users giving a thumbs up to this romantic love-story, Maine Pyaar Kiya is a memorable film for the lead pair. It helped in shaping SK's Bollywood career on a major extent.

In fact, the dialogues, songs, and characters of this movie are still a rage amongst the masses. It was also Bhagyashree's and Sooraj Barjatya's debut movie. Fans were in awe of Khan and Bhagyashree's screen chemistry and their character Prem and Suman became historic.

Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon

Even though Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon have shared screen space in several films, but only in a single movie, the reel-Jodi has featured as the lead romantic pair. That is Raveena's debut film Patthar Ke Phool, which released in the year 1991. Celebrated filmmaker Anant Balani directed this romantic drama.

The film had a riveting storyline about a young couple named Suraj (Salman) and Kiran (Raveena). Kiran's father is a goon who kills Suraj's dad and the story takes a dramatic turn.

Backed with a good story, amazing soundtracks, and stellar performances by the lead actors, the audiences were impressed by this Salman-Raveena starrer. Declared as a hit, it earned ₹12.1 crores at the box-office and easily recovered its expenses. Patthar Ke Phool got 5.6/10 IMDb ratings and 83% Google users loved the film. Post Patthar Ke Phool, Tandon and SK have featured in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye as well but were not paired opposite to each other.

Hence from the factual information, it is evident that it is Salman and Bhagyashree Jodi which fans loved more on the big-screen in comparison with Khan and Raveena.

