Salman Khan Shares "cutest" Picture With His Nephews Nirvaan, Ahil And Niece Ayat

Salman Khan has been actively updating his fans on how he is spending his time through social media. The actor recently shared a picture with his nephews and little niece from his Panvel farmhouse. Take a look at it and read to know more.

Salman Khan’s picture with Ahil and his “siblings”

Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle, where he has more than 34 million followers, to share a picture with his nephews and niece. It has Salman with Sohail Khan’s elder son, Nirvaan Khan, and Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s kids, Ahil and Ayat Sharma. In the picture, the actor and Nirvaan are holding Ahil and Ayat. He is wearing a yellow t-shirt and is seen in trimmed hair and beard. Check out the picture below. Salman Khan captioned the post, “Siblings ... @Nirvankhan15” [sic].

Salman Khan’s picture with his nephews and niece was adored by many. Some called it “cutest on the internet” while others left red hearts emoticons in the comment. The post has crossed 1 million likes in around 14 hours and more than 18k comments till now. See a few reactions on the picture below.

20-year-old Nirvaan Khan is Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev Khan’s elder son, with Yohan Khan being the youngest. Ahil Sharma is Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s 4-year-old son. Ayat Sharma is the latter couple’s recently born 7 months old daughter. She shares her birthday with her maternal uncle Salman Khan, as she was born on December 27, 2019.

Salman Khan has been quite active on his social media amid lockdown. He is at his Panvel farmhouse since the beginning of the lockdown. The Dabangg star was recently seen farming there as he shared videos and pictures of him digging the field and planting rice. Take a look a couple of his farming post.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by PrabhuDeva, it also cast Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. The movie was supposed to release on Eid but has been delayed due to current coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Salman Khan’s upcoming project also includes Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He will be seen opposite Pooja Hedge, marking their first venture together and a fresh pair on the big screen. The movie is set to be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

