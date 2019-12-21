Salman Khan Adds New Weapon To Chulbul Pandey's Arsenal As He Gets A Special Gift From WWE

The enigmatic & fiery Chulbul Pandey just added another weapon to his studded arsenal as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received a special gift from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as his film Dabangg 3 hit the screens on Friday. The third part of the Bollywood star's entertaining cop story was rolled out to the audience as Salman Khan signed off 2019 with a film that was written by himself. WWE gifted Salman Khan a brand new WWE Championship belt with his name written on the belt to celebrate the release. The title was revealed Gaelyn Mendonca, the host of WWE Now India during the show. Earlier, Salman Khan shot a promotional video for WWE in his character Chulbul Pandey, encouraging viewers to tune in to watch WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown alongside naming stars such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins.

Salman Khan adds a weapon to Chulbul Pandey's arsenal

Dabangg 3 defeats Dabangg

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter to share the numbers that Dabangg 3 made at the box office and the Salman Khan-starrer did not disappoint at all. Dabangg 3 did a business of more than a whopping ₹ 20 Crores at the box office on its first day which surpassed the record that Dabangg's first installment had set on its first day. Dabangg, on its first day, did a business of around ₹ 14.5 Crores and became one of the highest openers across India that year. Dabangg 3 too, seems to continue the legacy as the film has already done more than ₹ 20 Crores' business at the box office.

This particular Dabangg film in the series will have a wider release which is going to be on 5400+ screens across the world. The film has been dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil as well as Hindi and will reportedly release in the southern region as well. Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep will be seen in an antagonist's role in this installment of the Dabangg franchise.

