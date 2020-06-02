Salman Khan With Aishwarya Rai Or Kareena Kapoor: Which Duo Had Impressive Chemistry?

The Dabangg star, Salman Khan has been in the industry for over 30 years now. He is one of those actors who has worked with almost every leading female actors in Bollywood. Salman Khan has also introduced many debutant actors to the industry. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two Bollywood divas, who have successfully impressed the audience with their chemistry with Salman Khan. Having said that, let's take a look at whose chemistry is more impressive; Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had first introduced the duo of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film was also Aishwarya's breakthrough point in Bollywood. Released in 1999, the film has been described as a loose adaptation of Maitreyi Devi's Bengali novel Na Hanyate and is based on a love triangle although the film does not give credit to it.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was a classic hit with 16 nominations at the 45th Filmfare Awards. The critically acclaimed film was appreciated for its emotional content and Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's chemistry. Hum Dil Chuke Sanam's box office collection surely proves that Salman and Aishwarya's work was truly praised. Reportedly, the film's worldwide gross was Rs. 51,38,50,000.

Later, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did more two Bollywood films, namely, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. However, in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Salman was spotted in a special appearance. Followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's cameo in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are still going strong at churning blockbusters with their notable chemistry. The on-screen couple was first introduced in Kyon Ki, a romantic drama flick directed by Priyadarshan. The film is a remake of Priyadarshan's own 1986 Malayalam film Thalavattam which itself drew inspiration from the classic novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Even though Kyon Ki received negative reviews, Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan's chemistry was much loved.

Later, in 2009, the duo was again seen together in Prem Soni's Main Aurr Mrs Khanna. Produced by Sohail Khan and Ronnie Screwvala, this partnership again failed on the box-office with just Rs. 14,61,37,500 as the worldwide gross. However, in 2011, Bodyguard turned out to be a major commercial success with a worldwide gross of Rs. 2.34 billion. Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's last film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan grossed over six million worldwide collections.

