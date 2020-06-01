When Salman Khan Declared Katrina Kaif To Be The ‘strongest Woman’ He Knows

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's on-screen chemistry has received widespread praise from critics and fans. While there have been reports that the two were dating previously, the pair have managed to stay great friends. Katrina Kaif has starred in several films opposite Salman Khan.

A throwback video has now gone viral on Instagram, where Katrina Kaif is seen being a part of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 9. Katrina Kaif had come on the show to promote her film. In the video, Salman says that Katrina is the ''strongest woman'' he's ever known. Read on:

Salman and Katrina’s video from Bigg Boss

In the episode, Salman Khan was reportedly seen pulling Katrina Kaif’s leg and making hilarious jokes. However, when Katrina Kaif tells the contestants that she would have fainted if she was in their place, Salman Khan disagreed. Salman Khan cut her off while sweetly calling her a liar.

In the video, he can be heard saying, ‘You are one of the strongest women I know, Katrina.’ While Katrina Kaif smiles at his words. He goes on to compliment her telling everyone that she has worked hard to get to where she is today. Salman Khan told the contestants that Katrina Kaif was just 16 years when she came to the film industry.

Salman Khan complimented her that she has reached such great heights because of her hard work. Katrina Kaif who is seen wearing a light blue coloured dress smiles at his kind words. She also thanked him for the words while he complimented her.

Salman Khan has shared the screen space with Katrina Kaif on multiple occasions. He is also seen promoting Katrina Kaif’s makeup brand Kay Beauty on his social media account.

Salman Khan News

Salman Khan recently launched his own brand of hand sanitizers called FRSH. The brand has been made looking at the need of the house. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the hand sanitizers are of utmost importance. Salman Khan will be seen on the silver screen with actor Disha Patani in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

