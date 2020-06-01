When Wajid Khan Called Salman Khan His Big Brother; Read Details Here

Wajid Khan, the son of Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, was a part of the famous music director duo Sajid-Wajid. The popular music composer passed away on Sunday night and left his family, friends, and fans in a state of shock. He was quite close to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Wajid Khan entered the Hindi music industry with the Salman Khan and Kajol starrer Pyar Kiya Toh Daryna Kya in 1998 and there was no looking back since then. The only song that the duo of Sajid-Wajid made from Arbaaz Khan's directorial was Teri Jawani Badi Mast Mast, which focused on Arbaaz Khan and Anjala Zaveri. This, however, paved a way for the duo's successful music career.

When Wajid Khan expressed his respect for Salman Khan

As per a report, Wajid Khan spoke about his equation with Salman Khan in an interview with a news agency. The singer-composer revealed his respect for him and said that Salman Khan has always supported him. The audience did not shy away and hooted at Wajid Khan’s statement. After this, he added by telling that everyone had to struggle during the initial phase of their career.

The singer appreciated Salman Khan and revealed that he considers the actor his elder brother and would keep on doing so until the end of his life. Wajid Khan also revealed the reason for the same. He explained that Khan has the ability to pick the most talented people.

Wajid Khan's career

Wajid Khan had composed multiple hits with his brother Sajid Khan. The duo has composed music for numerous popular Bollywood movies including Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai (2002), Gunaah (2002), Chori Chori (2003), The Killer (2006), Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar (2006), Jaane Hoga Kya (2006) and Kal Kissne Dekha, to name a few. Wajid Khan’s career spanned over twenty years.

Wajid Khan's death

Wajid Khan, who was 42 years old, passed away on Monday in a city hospital. Recently, the composer's brother confirmed the reason for Wajid Khan's death and revealed that he died of cardiac arrest and had been tested positive for COVID-19. Moreover, he had kidney issues, as per reports.

