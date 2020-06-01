Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh Tease Salman Khan With Katrina Kaif In Throwback Clip: Watch

Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh's strong friendship was not only visible on the field, but has remained off the field as well. The two are not only known for their jovial character but also played pranks on their teammates during their days as international cricketers. Their funny side was visible even in 2010 when they attended one of the episodes on 10 Ka Dum, a popular TV show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh pull Salman Khan's leg

During the episode, Salman Khan asked Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh to mention their favourite actress. Both the cricketers named Katrina Kaif as their favourite in order to tease Salman Khan. Salman Khan had no reply to the duo's answer and was seen blushing. Later, he replied by saying, Baahar Niklo Tum Dono (Meet me outside) in a jovial manner. Reportedly, Salman Khan was rumoured to be dating his ex-muse Katrina Kaif back then.

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh are said to be close friends with Salman Khan and his family. In fact, Harbhajan was seen in a special appearance in the 2004 Bollywood film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in which Salman was the lead actor. On the other hand, Salman also starred in a Subhash Ghai film Yuvraaj in 2009, which was believed to be named after the dashing southpaw.

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh's cricket career

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket back in June 2019. Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He put together 1900 runs in the longest format and 8701 runs in ODIs. The left-hander from Punjab was an integral part of Team India's World Cup triumph in 2011. He finished the tournament with 15 wickets and 315 runs in nine matches. Apart from the ODI World Cup, Yuvraj Singh also won the T20 World Cup in 2007. Coming to the IPL, the star all-rounder has won the IPL twice in 2016 (with Sunrisers Hyderabad) and 2019 (with Mumbai Indians) respectively.

Harbhajan Singh has played 103 Test matches and 236 ODIs for India till date. He has picked up 417 and 269 wickets respectively. In T20Is, he has 25 wickets from 28 matches. In the IPL, Harbhajan Singh currently plays for the Chennai Super Kings and won an IPL trophy in his debut season for the franchise. He has previously won the IPL trophy with Mumbai Indians. Harbhajan Singh has featured in 160 IPL matches with 150 wickets, with an economy rate of 7.08.

