Salman Khan & Arjun Kapoor's Cars Stopped Next To Each Other; Read What Happens Next

Arjun Kapoor, who dipped his toes in Bollywood after Salman Khan's support, reportedly shares a cold vibe with Bhaijaan after Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora parted ways. Although Salman Khan mentored Arjun with his debut in Ishaqzaade, Kapoor's relationship with Arbaaz's ex-wife, Malaika Arora, has reportedly turned things upside down between the two stars. Only recently, Salman and Arjun's car was stuck at the traffic signal and what happened next?

Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor's cars halted next to each other at a traffic signal

According to a recent report, Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor's cars halted next to each other's during the traffic. The report says that the duo's drivers exchanged greetings and also waved at each other. But both Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor who are seated behind did not bother to share pleasantries. Salman reportedly did look at Kapoor, but the Panipat actor's attention was somewhere else.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made a stunning appearance together at Armaan Jain's wedding reception. While Arjun was seen donning a velvety sherwani, Malaika, on the other hand, was seen in bright red attire. Take a look.

(Image courtesy: Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor Instagram)

